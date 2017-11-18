Ghaziabad polls: BJP promises voters metro extension, jobs, civic amenities

In his speech at the election rally at Ramlila Ground in Ghaziabad, CM Yogi Adityanath tried to woo voters by promising them metro extensions, employment opportunities, drainage systems, industrial development and other civic amenities.

Yogi explained the need to vote for BJP candidates during the upcoming local body elections. “Our party has given you able candidates and you must help them win. There will be all-round development as BJP has a government at the Centre and in the state. We may send funds, but it is up to the elected members in local bodies to decide on how to utilise the funds. That is why proper candidates need to be elected,” Yogi said.

He said the city should make it to the smart city project of the Centre as it will bring in development and employment.

Lauding the benefits of the central government schemes, he promised free electricity connections and said the state government has provided nearly 20 lakh connections across the state.

He also promised free connections to masses in Khoda, which is the party’s major voter base as a majority of people there are from Purvanchal. He said the state government has sent funds for Khoda’s development.

Ghaziabad MP general (retd) VK Singh also said people should remember that goddess Lakshmi sits on the lotus – the BJP’s symbol. BJP state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey slammed former urban development minister Azam Khan and said he put hurdles in the development the 12 BJP-led municipal corporations during the previous SP regime. He added that western UP was marred with appeasement politics earlier, but now things have changed.

The Congress and Samajwadi Party on Saturday said they too will bring in star campaigners. “We have written to the high command to send leaders such as Raj Babbar, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Harish Rawat and Nagma to campaign in Ghaziabad. The BJP workers are disheartened and that is why the party brought in CM Yogi for campaigning. Our campaigners will also arrive soon,” said Narendra Bhardwaj, city president, Congress.

SP leaders said that former CM Akhilesh Yadav will not campaign this elections. “However, our other state leaders are engaged in door-to-door campaigning. There will be no major rally but we are focusing on people-to-people contact,” said SP’s officiating city president, JP Kashyap.

