Ghaziabad registers third swine flu death

A 45-year-old man died on Wednesday evening in Yashoda Hospital due to high fever, confirmed to be the third death due to swine flu this season.

Gulshan Ahuja, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension, was admitted to Yashoda Hospital after his sample was tested and he was confirmed to be suffering from the disease (H1N1 influenza) by the National Centre for Disease Control. On Wednesday evening, he died and it was also confirmed by the district health department of Ghaziabad.

“His sample was sent to NCDC and they confirmed that the sample tested positive for swine flu. Including Ahuja, till now, there have been three deaths in Ghaziabad due to swine flu,” said NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

The first death due to swine flu was that of a senior citizen, Motilal, and the second death was a middle-aged woman named Seema Chauhan.

Till now, a total of 98 cases of H1N1 swine flu has been confirmed by the NCDC from the samples sent from Ghaziabad. This is up from the earlier count of patients, which was 80. Till now, 135 cases of swine flu has been confirmed from the samples sent by the district health department of Ghaziabad.

“Of these 135 cases, 98 are Ghaziabad residents while the others have come from other districts. Till now, we have sent 234 samples to NCDC,” said Gupta.

Swine flu is caused by swine influenza virus that is endemic in pigs. It is highly contagious disease and can easily spread from a patient through saliva and mucus.

In Gautam Budh Nagar as well, there has been a rise in the number of positive swine flu cases, as confirmed by NCDC. The previous count of confirmed swine flu cases was 52 and has now increased to 60.

“Till now, the NCDC has confirmed 60 cases of suspected swine flu. There have been two deaths, one of a three-year-old girl from Gautam Budh Nagar and another who was a resident of Ghaziabad,” said Dr Anurag Bhargav, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.