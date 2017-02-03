Ghaziabad residents reach out to needy through this wall

Residents of an Indirapuram housing complex have helped hundreds of underprivileged people with clothes and other donations through a Wall of Kindness they have set up outside their society.

The Wall of Kindness or ‘Neki ki Deewar’ is a concept in which hooks or hangers are put up on a wall designated for the purpose and people leave clothes for the needy. This model of donations is followed around the world and is fast gaining popularity in India.

Members of Helping Others, a philanthropic group of residents from Gaur Green City apartments in Vaibhav Khand, Indirapuram, set up the Wall of Kindness outside the society’s gate number 2 on January 15. They have set up a small shed and four panels of hooks for the purpose.

“We were thinking of starting such an initiative for more than a year but it materialised only in January. Residents, not only from our society but from across Indirapuram come and hang clothes or leave shoes that they might not need anymore. Within hours, these materials are taken by the domestic helps and daily wage workers,” Nagendra Singh of Gaur Green City apartments and a member of Helping Others group, said.

In the last three weeks, the wall has gained popularity with residents of nearby localities as well. Singh said that the wall was initially placed inside the society but later moved out as it was not accessible to many. A majority of the clothes are donated on Sundays.

“A year ago, one of the residents of the society had started a drive to collect unused and surplus clothes from residents and gave it to an NGO that deals with underprivileged people. After a few months, residents urged the woman to hold another such drive but it did not materialise. However, it showed us that a lot of clothes become surplus every year as children grow bigger and various other reasons,” Singh said.

“Hence, we thought of this idea to create the wall from through which clothes can be directly given to the needy without a mediator,” he said.

According to the security in-charge of the society, who spends most of the day beside the Wall of Kindness, the clothes and other donations are mostly picked up by the poor in the morning and evening hours.

“The domestic helps and the construction workers who pass by in tractors always stop at the wall to gather the clothes, bags and shoes they need,” said Amit Singh, security in-charge at Gaur Green City apartments.

A domestic help who works in the society said that the wall has been a boon for her.

“My employer would often donate clothes but these were always for my children and there was nothing for me. However, many women have donated their clothes and sweaters at the Wall, which have been very useful for me,” Mithilesh of Makanpur village said.

Residents said that the Wall of Kindness has been a success.

“We did not have to spread the word about the Wall; it has gained popularity because of the concept. We have also told residents that they should donate only those clothes that are fit to be worn and not give torn or spoiled ones,” Prashant Nayyar, president of Gaur Green City apartment owners’ association, said.