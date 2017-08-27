Ghaziabad residents throw bricks at each other, clash over installation of mobile tower in residential area

Nearly a dozen residents suffered severe injuries after two groups indulged in brick batting and bashed each other up with rods and sticks early Sunday morning over the erection of a mobile signal tower at a Karhera residence in Sahibabad.

Nearly a dozen residents suffered injuries in the clash over the installation of a mobile tower at one Rakesh Kumar’s residence. He had allegedly called a group of seven to eight persons and was planning to install the mobile tower, which was earlier opposed, around 2am on Sunday. As Rakesh and his associates were assembling the equipment, another group of residents came to the spot and opposed the move.

“Rakesh and his sons, along with seven to eight other men, were erecting a tower and we opposed it. There was a heated exchange and they started pelting stones and beating us up with rods and sticks. Nearly eight to ten of our group suffered severe injuries to the head and other parts. Two had to be rushed to a private hospital and the police were also informed,” said Devendra Singh, one of the injured.

The residents said that they had given a complaint against the mobile tower erection to the district officials in July and the complaint was forwarded to the Sahibabad police station for taking action.

“Following the complaint, the tower installation was stopped. The complaint was also forwarded to the municipal corporation, in order to stop installation of a mobile tower in a residential area. However, Rakesh brought the equipment and was trying to install a tower early Sunday morning. We have filed a police complaint into the incident,” he said.

The police officers from Sahibabad police station said that eight to ten persons suffered severe injuries, following which Rakesh had also filed a complaint. Police said that according to the complaint, the group of residents who were in opposition to the move bashed up the group led by Rakesh.

“We have registered two FIRs as both parties lodged a complaint. We have imposed sections of rioting and causing hurt into the incident. Both groups suffered injuries over the issue,” said Rakesh Singh, station house officer, Sahibabad police station.