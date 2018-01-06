Ghaziabad: Robber held for looting export trader in Indirapuram

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested one of the two persons who had robbed an export trader at Shakti Khand of Rs 2.5 lakh on the night of January 2.

The police said the duo arrived from Delhi on high speed bikes and used the same to flee back after loots in Ghaziabad.

The officials said they arrested one Mohammad Riyaz who is from Ghazipur in Delhi while the second accused is also being traced who is also from the same area. An amount of Rs82,000 was also recovered along with an Apache bike from his possession.

“The duo had robbed a Delhi police of his mobile constable a month back in Indirpauram. However, the constable noted down the number of their bike and passed it on to us. We were trying to trace the accused but he could not be found at his location,” said Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city).

“During the robbery with the export trader, our teams got the location of the same man near the scene of crime. He was later traced near Vaishali and arrested,” he added.

During the incident, export trader Rohit Bhardwaj, 33, was returning from Paharganj in Delhi on his scooter and was intercepted by a duo near green belt area of Shakti Khand. Bhardwaj is a resident of a high rise in Ahimsa Khand.

The robbers pushed him and fled with his bag which contained Rs 2.5 lakh after the victim got disbalanced. Bhardwaj tried to chase them but they sped away on their bike. He later lodged an FIR for robbery.

Riyaz has a total of three criminal cases of loot and also under the Arms Act against his name, lodged at Indirpauram in Ghaziabad.

“We have some information about the second accomplice and he will be traced soon,” Tomar added.