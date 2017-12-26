Ghaziabad’s Hindon elevated road to open in January, toll proposed

The 10.3km long Hindon elevated road which connects Raj Nagar Extension to the UP Gate is set to open for commuting in January next year.

The project costs nearly ₹1,146 crore and the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) mulls to recover the massive cost through levy of toll.

GDA vice chairperson Ritu Maheshwari said the road work for the project will be complete by December 31, while the other accessory works will go on for some more days further. She said the shifting of transmission line pole is likely to complete by January 7, 2018.

“We are expecting the work to get completed by mid of January and will formally open it soon after. We will request the UP chief minister to inaugurate it. We may also consider a toll for the road so as to recover the cost. The toll should have been planned but we can still think of it,” the vice chairperson said.

The official said the proposal for the toll will be taken up with the state government and the feasibility for the setup of toll will also be considered.

For the project, the GDA had procured ₹700 crore loan from the NCR Planning Board and had also levied additional charges on map clearances of projects in Raj Nagar Extension.

“The charges would have been one way to recover some cost, but the developers went to the high court and obtained a stay. This would have fetched us nearly ₹250 crore,” she added.

The road will considerably reduce the commuting time from RNE to UP-Gate near Delhi border. The officials expect that the travelling time will be around 10 minutes.

Before the opening of the road, the authority is also considering a traffic plan under which the officials are considering what type of vehicles would be allowed to ply. The officials said that plying of bigger commercial vehicles may be restricted as it may hamper flow of traffic in case of any breakdown.

Before the start of the road, the authority also plans to open up a traffic rotary at Raj Nagar Extension which will give way to traffic on different routes including the elevated road.

To divert smooth traffic from erstwhile NH-58, the GDA has already planned road widening and U-turns on Meerut Road. This is done to reduce traffic congestion towards Raj Nagar, Raj Nagar Extension and also on the Delhi-Meerut Road.

The plan for U-turns near Raj Nagar Extension crossing on Meerut Road is also in process and likely to get completed in another 15 days, said officials.

The officials said the work on a rotary for the traffic at RNE will also be complete along with theme painting which is being done on the elevated road.