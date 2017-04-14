Ghaziabad: School teacher sustains 90% burns at home, family alleges dowry harassment

A 36-year-old government school teacher sustained around 90% burn injuries under mysterious circumstances in her house in Sahibabad on Thursday afternoon. Her family has alleged dowry harassment and said that her husband and in-laws set her on fire in an attempt to kill her.

The victim, Sangita Verma, was rushed to a private hospital in Sahibabad and later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi by her in-laws. Her condition is stated to be critical. Her brother, Pradeep Kumar Verma, accused her in-laws of harassment for dowry and filed a police complaint into the incident on Thursday.

“Since her marriage in 2002, her in-laws have harassed us for dowry. They would take away her salary too. Last year in June, I received a substantial amount as land compensation and her in-laws demanded Rs25 lakh from it. In December, I paid them Rs1 lakh but their demands continued. On Thursday afternoon, she was set on fire by her in-laws with her husband holding her and her mother-in-law setting her afire after pouring a diesel-like substance on her,” Verma said.

The woman is a government school teacher in Sikanderabad and the couple has two children, a daughter aged 14 and a son aged 12.

“She is lodged in the ICU in Safdarjung Hospital with around 90% burns. When I went to meet her, she told me about the incident and her in-laws’ involvement. She has some burns on her face and has suffered severe burns on the rest of her body below the neck,” Verma added.

On his complaint, police have registered an FIR at Sahibabad police station against the woman’s husband Sanjeev Nagar and his parents. The couple hails from Swaroop Park in Lajpat Nagar.

“Our team has started an investigation and the victim’s statement will be recorded soon. We have lodged an FIR for domestic violence, attempt to murder and under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act,” said Dhirendra Yadav, station house officer, Sahibabad.