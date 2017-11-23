Ghaziabad school teachers to upload selfies on govt app as proof of daily attendance

Government teachers in the district’s 593 primary schools will have to mark their attendance by posting their selfies taken at the school premises through a mobile app especially prepared by the Ghaziabad district administration.

The app-based selfie attendance system aims to check absenteeism among teachers by eliminating ways to mark proxy attendance and improve discipline.

Officials said the ‘e-shiksha Ghaziabad’ app was developed especially for Ghaziabad schools where the problem of teacher absenteeism is rampant.

The move came after 59 government teachers were found missing in a surprise inspection by the district administration in the first week of October. The inspection was carried out in 93 schools in which 410 teachers were expected to be present. Ghaziabad district has 593 government primary schools where 2,605 teachers are deputed for nearly 80,175 students.

Officials said all teachers in the district’s government primary schools will be required to register with the app. They will need to login to mark their daily attendance by clicking and uploading a selfie through the app.

“The mobile app is also equipped with latitude and longitude mapping of the location of districts’ schools up to 50-100 metres of the campus. Location mapping ensures that the selfie is clicked and sent from the school premises,” district magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said.

“The app was introduced as an experiment in two districts. It has now been refined, and some information-sharing systems have been modified; training of government teachers is going on in two blocks of Bhojpur and Razapur,” she said.

The has been was rolled out in 24 model schools in the Bhojpur block and other blocks will be covered within the next fortnight after all teachers are trained on how to work the app.

“We have added another module to the app. With this module, teachers will take a selfie along with their class students. All the schools have been mapped. These are checks and balances to ensure teachers come to school, and even if their attendance improves by 70% it would be an achievement,” the DM added.

The administration expects that after the app’s roll out it will stabilize within 15-20 days and regular monitoring will be conducted as soon as the local body elections are over.

The officials said that they are ready to address app-related technical issues and the government teachers’ likely resistance, which has started.

The move has drawn criticism from the union leaders of teachers’ association, citing lack of smartphones with teachers and data availability in some areas.

“The administration has not provided us with any data charges or expenses to purchase smartphones. Teachers will have to use their own resources to mark their attendance. This is very demeaning for the teachers,” Dr Anuj Tyagi, national media spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh primary teachers’ union, said.

“Taking a selfie and uploading it through app will not be accepted. We have proposed biometric attendance and other similar technologies for marking attendance,” he said.