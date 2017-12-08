Ghaziabad: SP member moves court challenging mayor’s election

A Samajwadi Party (SP) member who contested the mayoral elections of Ghaziabad has moved a petition in the Ghaziabad court challenging the candidature of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Asha Sharma, who had won the mayoral seat on December 1.

A total of 13 candidates had contested for the mayoral post of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. During the filing of nomination papers on November 8, the SP leaders and their workers had protested at MB Girls’ Inter College, the nomination centre, on the basis that the nomination

of the BJP candidate was

incomplete.

They had also threatened to move the court and the petition was forwarded by SP’s mayoral candidate Rashi Garg on Friday.

“The petition has been admitted and we also presented our arguments to the court. We contended that she be restrained from taking the oath of office or the officials concerned be restrained from administering the oath of office to her,” SP Chaudhary, Garg’s lawyer, said.

The oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held on December 12.

“We have requested the court to review all documents, CCTV footage and videography related to the filing of nomination papers. The matter has been heard and the order is awaited,” he said.

During the counting held on December 1, Sharma was declared the winner and defeated her nearest rival, Dolly Sharma of the Congress, by a margin of 1.63 lakh votes.

However, the elected candidate was unfazed by the legal move and said that they will provide the response in court.

“It is just an attempt by the SP candidate to deflect attention from the loss. Even on November 8, SP workers had held a protest, challenging my nomination papers. All papers were in order and I had filed four sets in all. The nomination was cleared by the officials on election duty. I was later declared a winner and handed the certificate,” she said.

She said that the opposition parties had also held protests about the alleged goof-up with EVMs. “The (counting) process went smoothly until the 24th round but as the two concluding rounds neared, the parties started raising the issue of goof-up with EVMs. These are attempts to deflect attention from their losses,” she said.