Ghaziabad SP to probe security breach of PM’s convoy in Noida

The Ghaziabad superintendent of police (city) will conduct an inquiry into the incident of alleged security breach in prime minister Narendra Modi’s convoy on December 25 when he had come to Noida for inaugurating the Metro’s magenta line.

The security breach resulted in Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath getting stuck in a traffic jam for two to two-and-a-half minutes.

SP (City) Akash Tomar said he was assigned the inquiry by inspector general (Meerut) and will submit the report at the earliest. “No specific time frame has been given, but I will complete the inquiry at the earliest and submit the report,” he said.

Following the incident, the Gautam Budh Nagar SSP had suspended sub-inspector Dilip Singh and constable Dayanand and an inquiry was initiated against them.

The breach was reported in the afternoon when PM Modi left the Amity University public ground venue at Sector 125 for the helipad near the Botanical Garden Metro station at Sector 38A.

According to officials the anti-demo vehicle that was supposed to lead PM’s fleet took a wrong turn.

“The driver and in-charge of the driver who were in an anti-demo vehicle, which was leading PM’s fleet, took a cut 500 metres prior to the designated cut and reached the expressway route from a service lane. Though the route was same, the wrong cut resulted in PM’s fleet getting stuck in traffic for two to two-and-a-half minutes. We quickly removed the traffic from that route. Since the fleet VVIP in nature, we initiated an inquiry and suspended the two policemen,” Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Love Kumar had said.

Usually, it takes eight minutes to cover 3.7 kilometre distance using the expressway considering normal traffic.

The matter assumes importance due to VVIP movement and also because the security personnel rehearsed before leading PM’s fleet.

The PM and CM Yogi Adityanath had come to Noida for the inauguration of the Magenta line metro which connects Noida to parts of South Delhi in less that 30 minutes.