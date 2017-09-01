Ghaziabad: Speeding truck rams car, eight injured

Eight persons of a family had a narrow escape after a speeding mini truck hit their car on GT Road in Ghaziabad and severely damaged the vehicle. The incident took place near Ghanta Ghar Kotwali early Friday morning when the family, including five minor children, was travelling from Delhi to Bulandshahr.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.45am when the car, belonging to one Riyasat Ali, was hit by a speeding truck from behind when it slowed down on the GT Road.

“I had just applied brakes due to a speed breaker and a speeding truck rammed our vehicle from behind. Our vehicle got crushed from behind and also from the front after it hit the divider and overturned. Locals and police reached the spot and pulled out the children and women. Our party comprised a total of 11 persons who were travelling from Delhi to Bulandshahr,” said Riyasat, who was driving the EECO car.

Eight members of the family suffered minor injuries following the collision and were rushed by the police to MMG Hospital and were given medical aid. Two women, wives of Riyasat and his brother, Liyagat, were also among the injured and were treated at the hospital.

The police said that following the collision, the truck driver fled the spot and abandoned his vehicle. The family is from Moti Nagar in Delhi and was headed to Jahangirabad in Bulandshahr to celebrate Eid.

“The family members did not suffer major injuries and were saved. The police were also called and helped in the rescue efforts. They later left to their hometown and said that they will take up further treatment there,” said Anil Sarin, post warden, civil defence, who also rushed to the incident site.

The police officers, on the other hand, said that they have seized the truck but are yet to trace the driver.

“We will register a case based on a complaint by the family. The registration number of the truck will be checked to trace the driver. The family did not suffer any major injuries but were given medical aid,” a police spokesperson said.