Ghaziabad: Standoff continues between parents and management of Presidium School

The standoff between the parents and management of Presidium School Indirapuram continued for the second day on Wednesday. Parents claimed that the school authority appointed bouncers to stop parents from protesting.

The school management claimed that they did not appoint any bouncers and these persons were their personal security guards, besides the police.

Parents have complained that the school issued transfer certificates to selected students despite payment of all ‘legitimate’ fees till September 2017 but the management claims that they have not done anything illegal.

Parents have been claiming that Presidium School in Ahinsa Khand-1 has issued TCs in mid-session, which is causing them agony. They alleged that students are being harassed and not allowing them school transport and access to classes is against the Supreme Court order of May 2, 2016, Article 21A of the Constitution and Section 16 & 17 of the RTE Act.

GS Matharoo, CEO of the school, said that the school has not flouted any of the court’s orders. “TC has been given to students who have not paid fees for years. Some of them have only paid a part of the total fee. We have been asking them to show us a court order or document to prove that we are at fault. We also have to pay our teachers and other staff. How do they expect us to manage the school without taking fees?” he said.

“The school management is not complying with the orders issued by the joint director of education to school, instructing it not to charge under Annual & Development heads. The management is violating terms of school’s NOC for CBSE affiliation, which prohibits the school from charging a fee under the head of development,” said Sonali Puri, a parent.

Parents are seeking that the school immediately revoke TCs. “We want that school to stop harassing our kids and allow them unhindered entry to their respective classes. They should allow status quo, that is, allowing parents to pay as they are paying till a legislation/bill comes on fee regulation,” said Seema Trivedi, a parent.

Around 50 students were given their TCs. “We do not want to harass any student but how can we keep allowing students who are not paying full fee? We did give enough time to parents of such students but they refused to pay the fee. There are thousands of students studying in the school and their parents are complaining of disturbance because of this unnecessary agitation,” said Matharoo.

Additional district magistrate, Ghaziabad Rajesh Kumar Yadav said the district administration has no power to regulate fees with respect to CBSE affiliated schools. “Two schools in Ghaziabad had challenged our interference and the high court stayed it. We cannot do anything in the matter,” he said.