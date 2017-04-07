Ghaziabad: Stray dog mauls infant, grandmother who came to his rescue

A one-year old boy was attacked by a stray dog while the child was playing outside his house in Lajpat Nagar locality in Ghaziabad on Thursday night. The dog also injured the boy’s grandmother who tried to chase the dog away. The family said hearing their cries for help, several passersby chased the dog away and beat it up.

The incident took place around 8.45pm on Thursday when Mayank was playing outside his house. Hearing the boy’s cries, his grandmother Manju Rani rushed to his rescue.

“The dog turned on her and attacked her. The boy suffered severe injuries on his face while his grandmother suffered injuries on her hands,” said Mohit Jaiswal, the boy’s uncle.

“Later, some passersby came and chased the dog away. The dog attacked them too. We fear that the dog may have suffered severe injuries. However, we immediately went to the hospital and got the two injured treated. Stray dogs are a menace in Sahibabad area,” he said.

Animal rights activists said in case the crowd injured the animal, it would attract legal provisions against them.

“Injuring or killing an animal would invite legal action. To curb the stray dog menace, sterilisation of canines has to be undertaken. This procedure helps reduce the attacking tendencies in dogs. The locals in respective areas should stress on sterilisation rather than inflicting injuries on stray animals,” said Saurabh Gupta, from People for Animals.

According to records available with the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, around 2,621 stray dogs were sterilised during the period from February 2013 to July 2016. However, the menace has not abated and residents have taken up the issue with the authorities on numerous occasions.

In September last year, residents of Indirapuram, Crossings Republik and other localities in Ghaziabad had handed over a petition comprising nearly 3,000 signatures to mayor Ashu Verma, seeking his intervention in the issue.

There have also been frequent protests and candlelight marches in Indirapuram over the issue. In December 2014, several stray dogs in Sikroda, near NH-24, had attacked and killed a seven-year-old boy.

“Sterilisation is the only solution to the stray dog menace. We are also trying to rope in more agencies who can take up sterilisation drives at the earliest,” Verma said.