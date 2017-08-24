Ghaziabad student death case: ADM submits school inspection report

As part of the ongoing magisterial inquiry into the death of class 4 student Arman Sehgal, the additional district magistrate (ADM city), who had gone on an inspection to GD Goenka school on the day of the incident, has submitted her report to the inquiry officer.

Sources said that the report has reference to a ‘defunct’ oxygen cylinder placed at the medical room of the school and the absence of the staff nurse when Arman was brought to the room for treatment soon after he fell in the corridor. During the ADM’s inspection on August 1, the day of the incident, the nurse said that she had gone to attend on a pregnant teacher.

The sources also said that the station house officer, Indirapuram, who was present with ADM (city), took the latter on a visit to the gallery outside the classroom, the spot where the incident took place. He claimed site was cleaned up soon after the incident.

According to school authorities, the incident took place on the second floor corridor and the area had no CCTV coverage.

The school authorities on August 12 held a press conference saying they did not feel the necessity of installing a CCTV in the corridor. Questions had also been raised by mediapersons about the expired medicine strip and defunct oxygen cylinder found at the school’s medical room. But, the school officials, including Ankur Malhotra, the director, and Dr Kavita Sharma, the principal, left the press conference midway without giving any answer.

“The report by ADM is now a part of the inquiry and its contents will be made a part of the ongoing magisterial probe. We are now waiting for the police report. The final outcome of the inquiry will be submitted directly to the district magistrate,” said Rajesh Kumar Yadav, the inquiry officer who refused to reveal the contents of the report.

Arman allegedly fell on the corridor outside his class and was rushed to Shanti Gopal Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead at the hospital. His parents later called the police and filed an FIR against the school authorities against sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence.

His parents had alleged negligence on the part of school authorities with regard to ensuring proper treatment of Arman, which, they said, could have saved his life.

Since then, the Ghaziabad police carried out two forensic examinations on the school premises and the magisterial inquiry officer also visited the school only on August 18. The authorities had shut down school on August 3 and it remained closed for nearly a week.

Arman’s parents, relatives and school officials have already recorded their statements before the inquiry officer.

Five of the school officials also approached the Allahabad high court, which directed that any coercive action against the petitioners be kept on hold till August 28.