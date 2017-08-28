Ghaziabad student death: CCTV on second floor of G D Goenka school was not working

In connection with the death of class 4 student Arman Sehgal at the GD Goenka School on August 1, the Ghaziabad police is yet to find the digital video recording (DVR) of the CCTV camera installed on the second floor where Arman fell and died later.

Arman’s parents had lodged an FIR under IPC sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence against the school authorities.

A magisterial inquiry is also underway in the incident. Earlier, the inquiry officer had asked for the CCTV footage from the second floor where Arman had fell. The Ghaziabad police has now sent a report to the district administration and this will be a part of the ongoing magisterial probe being carried out in connection with the incident.

Hindustan Times has learnt that a total of 45 CCTV cameras were installed on the school premises and the CCTV camera on the second floor, where Arman fell, was not working. The rest of the DVRs have been sent to forensic labs in Agra and Moradabad for examination, police sources said.

It is also learnt that the CCTV camera on the second floor was not working even before the incident on August 1. Arman first started walking to his class through a corridor where a CCTV camera was installed. Later, he turned to another corridor where there were no cameras.

Rajesh Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance), however, refused to disclose or confirm the contents of the police report.

“We had asked the police to submit the CCTV footage from the second floor in order to know the condition of the child while he was proceeding to his class and also his condition at the time when he supposedly got injured and was rushed downstairs by a teacher through the same corridor,” Yadav said.

Arman’s parents had raised questions over the non-availability of CCTV footage from the corridor in which Arman fell and was later declared brought dead at Shanti Gopal Hospital.

During a press conference by school authorities on August 12, they had said they did not feel it necessary to install CCTV cameras on the second floor as it was not mandated by law.

Arman’s postmortem report has indicated a fracture on the “base of skull” which his parents say is highly unlikely in case of a normal fall.

“We will soon be seeking an expert medical opinion about the findings of the postmortem report. We will approach medical experts and may go for an expert opinion from specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dehli. In case they agree, it will be an independent opinion which will be made part of the inquiry report,” Yadav added.

So far, the Ghaziabad police has taken up two forensic examination of the incident site and the reports are awaited.