Ghaziabad: Three held for murder of showroom owner from Delhi

The Ghaziabad police late on Wednesday night arrested three men for the alleged abduction and murder of a 25-year-old showroom owner from Delhi.

The body of Rahul Saxena was found in a drain in Ghaziabad on November 10.

The three men were arrested following a brief encounter with the police near Govindpuram in Ghaziabad late on Wednesday night.

The three men who were arrested were identified as Sheelu Singh, Bijendra Singh and Akash Kumar. All three had fled to Badaun in an Etios car, which belonged to the victim. The police said that the victim Rahul Saxena, who operated an e-rickshaw showroom at Sultanpuri in Delhi, was demanding ₹1.8 lakh from Sheelu against the electrical equipment supplied. The latter worked as a contractor with his uncle who is a builder in Delhi.

“Both Sheelu and Rahul came in contact three years back because of business and became friends. Sheelu had a girlfriend who later befriended Rahul. This also resulted in bad blood between the two,” station house officer of Kavi Nagar police station Samarjeet Singh said.

According to the police, Sheelu called up Rahul on November 7 at a flat in Rohini, Delhi, where two of his accomplices were also present.

“There they strangled Rahul and bundled him in his Eitos car and came to an isolated area near Madhuban Bapudham in Ghaziabad. Since Sheelu worked here as contractor, he knew the isolated areas in Ghaziabad and planned to dump the body. Assuming Rahul to be dead, they dumped him in the drain, where he later died . Thereafter, Sheelu stayed for the night with his girlfriend who stays at Govindpuram in Ghaziabad and later fled to Badaun,” Singh said.

On Tuesday night, the men returned and went to Govindpuram to Sheelu’s girlfriend’s house but it was locked. So, they spent time roaming around and waiting for the woman to return.

Around 10pm, they were stopped by a police patrol team and the three men opened fire. The police later used force and arrested them and also seized the stolen car.

The police said that the murder and abduction case will be probed by the Delhi police as a case was already registered at the Sultanpuri police station. The Ghaziabad police have also registered a case against the three men as they opened fire at a police team.

The family of the deceased denied that the “common girlfriend” between Rahul and Sheelu may be a factor driving the murder.

Sanjeev Saxena, Rahul’s uncle who visited Kavi Nagar police station on Wednesday, said, “The plan to murder Rahul was hatched by Sheelu around 15 days back. It was just because Rahul was demanding his money. Sheelu also roped in two more men and offered them some share from the ransom amount of ₹20 lakh which he demanded from Rahul’s mother. There is no motive of the common girlfriend. Instead, Sheelu was trying to mislead the police by taking the name of a woman.”