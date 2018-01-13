Ghaziabad tops list of UP cities for Swachhata app downloads

The city has topped the list of dynamic ranking of cities on the usage of the Swachhata app in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said that the development will further the city’s prospects in Swachh Survekshan 2018, which is presently going on.

According to officials, the data used for calculation was taken from April 1, 2017, to January 31, 2018. It takes into account the number of app downloads by citizens. In the survey, cities are placed in three different groups, based on the population — below 1 lakh, between 1 lakh and 10 lakh, and more than 10 lakh.

The rank of Ghaziabad city, among all cities in the country, is 10. In Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad tops the list of seven cities, followed by Kanpur, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad and Meerut.

The Swachhata app is the official app of the ministry of housing and urban affairs. The app enables a citizen to post a civic-related issue, such as open garbage dump, which is then forwarded to the city corporation concerned and then assigned to the sanitary inspector of the particular ward.

“We have been able to achieve nearly 43,000 app downloads. The Swachhata app download carries 400 points in the Swachh Survekshan and each point is vital. We carried out extensive campaigns in schools, colleges and public places to make residents aware of cleanliness and encouraged them to download the app,” CP Singh, municipal commissioner, said.

“According to the competition rules, the app should be downloaded by at least two percent of the city’s population. We were able to achieve download numbers well above the target, based on the figures of 2011 Census. We are still urging citizens (who have not downloaded the app) to download it,” he said.

The Swachh Survekshan is being conducted from January 4 to March 10, wherein cities will be ranked based on various parameters on cleanliness initiatives.

In the previous round of the event held in May 2017, the city fared poorly. Ghaziabad secured a rank of 351, of a total of 434 cities that competed. In the 2016 round of the competition, Ghaziabad ranked 67 of 73 cities that competed.