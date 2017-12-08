Ghaziabad: UP agencies start paying their share for 9.41km metro line

The work on the 9.41km metro extension in Ghaziabad is moving at a fast pace as different UP agencies have started providing funds as per their share towards the project.

The officials said there were directions from the state government to provide the funds in instalments.

The metro link has eight stations on an elevated line in Ghaziabad and is being built at a revised cost of Rs 2,210 crore. As per the approved funding pattern, the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) had a share Rs 695.8 crore while the Ghaziabad municipal corporation is supposed to pay Rs 246.35 crore. Apart from this, the other two agencies, UP Avas Vikas Parishad and UP state industrial development corporation (UPSIDC) will share Rs 440.45 crore and Rs 97 crore, respectively.

According to the officials of the GDA, the agencies such as the UP Avas Vikas Parishad and the UPSIDC have started contributing funds for the metro line.

“So far, Avas Vikas have provided nearly Rs 120 crore while the UPSIDC has provided Rs 13.3 crore. The GDA has already paid a majority of its share towards the metro project. As per our estimates, nearly Rs 700 crore has been paid so far which also include the Rs 80 crore for the land,” said a senior officer of the authority’s finance department.

Earlier, the agencies showed reservations in contributing funds towards the metro project.

However, in September, the UP cabinet cleared the revised detailed project report of the 9.41km metro and also approved the funding pattern under which different departments were to contribute in a specified ratio towards the project.

“The departments have been told to pay in instalments. Contributing a huge amount at one go may have caused issues. So, they have been asked to pay in monthly instalments,” said Ritu Maheshwari, vice-chairperson, GDA.

So far, the municipal corporation has not contributed towards the metro project as the agency maintains that the GDA should settle nearly Rs 200 crore due on land cost.

The officials said a decision is yet to be taken concerning the contribution of the municipal corporation. A book adjustment may be likely as GDA cannot pay directly to the corporation for its land taken over earlier, the officials said.