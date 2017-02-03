Ghaziabad voters to get info about location of polling booths via Google maps

The Ghaziabad district administration has decided to inform voters about their polling centres with the help of Google Maps, which will be printed on the back on the voters’ slip, for the upcoming UP assembly polls on February 11.

District election officer (DEO) Nidhi Kesarwani on Friday said that a total of 26,029,85 voters in six assembly segments of the district will be provided with a map of their nearest polling centre.

“The map will be printed on the back of the voters’ slip and voters will get the location of the centre where they can go and vote. The printing of slips have been completed and their distribution will start by Saturday. Apart from the facility, we have also got a voters’ guide which will be given to a family by the respective booth level officers,” she said.

The guide will primarily consist of instruction of dos and dont’s by the voters. A total of 52,1065 voters’ guides have been published for distribution ahead of the polling day.

Apart from facilitating the voters, the administration have also got printed the list of candidates which will be put outside the polling stations and the list is also printed in braille. So far, nearly 5,226 specially abled voters have been identified across 471 centres in the district.

“This time, the polling booths have also been declared no-smoking zones as they also come under the category of public places. In this context, we also have directions from court and violators can also be penalised if found smoking in the premises,” the DEO said.

For the peaceful conduct of elections, the officials have identified 170 polling booths as vulnerable and having nearly 470 voters. Such booth are identified as the voters there can be put into fear or can be lured for voting in favor of certain individuals. Nearly 272 suspected people have also been identified and bound down under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, officials said.

“A total of nearly 257 polling booths, including all voters under, have been identified as critical. We have decided to deploy sufficient police and security personnel to check that anti social elements don’t try to create any law and order issue,” she added.

Such booths are identified on the basis of sensitivity related to law and order and also of any communal outburst. For such booths, a ‘worry list’ can also be forwarded by the contesting candidates to the administration but none have submitted any list so far.