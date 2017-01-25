Ghaziabad woman nabs one of 3 burglars with neighbours’ help, seizes ₹5 lakh worth jewellery

A Shalimar Garden resident caught one of three burglars in her house on Tuesday evening with the help of neighbours, and seized stolen valuables worth ₹5 lakh and ₹25,000 cash from him.

At 7.30 pm, Aarti Kakkar (32), a resident of Gulmohur Park in Shalimar Garden, Sahibabad, returned home with her two children to find the house on the ground floor locked from inside.

“The mesh door was latched from inside while the wooden door was thrown open. I managed to see three burglars inside. Immediately, I called the police and neighbours without making any noise,” said Kakkar, who runs a beauty parlour near her house. She said she could not trap the men inside the house as they had broken the mesh door’s latch on the outside on their way in.

Soon, 10 neighbours gathered at the house while the three burglars were still inside.

“The burglars did not know that a lot of people had gathered outside the house. I shouted: ‘Who is there?’. Immediately, the three of them tried to run away and the neighbours ran after them. One of them was carrying a white bundle which caught my eye. I tried to snatch it from him as it possibly had the stolen items,” said Kakkar.

The residents managed to catch the burglar with the bundle, while the other two fled the scene by the time police arrived. The burglar was handed over to the police.

Jewellery worth ₹5 lakh, including four sets of gold earrings, two gold rings, and ₹25,000 cash were seized.

Police said the accused is in custody, but refused to identify himself. An FIR was registered against him. “The police reached the spot 10 minutes after we received the information. We are searching for the other two accused as well,” said Sahibabad circle officer Anup Singh.