Ghazipur landfill incident sets off alarm bells in Ghaziabad

Decades after it came into existence, Ghaziabad is yet to have a solid waste management facility for the scientific disposal of its daily generation of nearly 950 metric tonnes of solid waste.

As Delhi officials battle to find a solution to the overflowing Ghazipur landfill site, Ghaziabad faces similar issues.

Most of the solid waste is now dumped in open at a temporary landfill site at Pratap Vihar where the Ghaziabad municipal corporation deploys chain-dozers to press the garbage and prevent it from piling up in shape of a hillock like Ghazipur in east Delhi.

Residents living near the landfill site and those living near the east Delhi border have expressed deep concern over the way in which the affordable housing hub has failed to find solution to the issue of solid waste disposal.

“We are already contesting a contempt petition over the issue of high pollution levels in our area. The Ghazipur landfill site is a major contributing factor for adding to air pollution and also for groundwater contamination. In some areas, if we keep borewell water for two days, it will develop bacteria,” said VK Mittal, president, Kaushambi Apartment Residents’ Welfare Association (KARWA).

The major residential locality of Khoda, which is right next to the Ghazipur landfill site, is directly affected by the fires and stink emanating from the landfill. Official sources said that a number of residents in Khoda have developed asthmatic symptoms because of the foul air from the Ghazipur landfill site.

For Ghaziabad city, the previous plan to build a scientific solid waste management plant at Dundahera, near NH-24, has already run into rough weather as residents moved the National Green Tribunal.

The tribunal in December last year quashed environmental clearance for the project and the NOC issued by the UP pollution control board, leaving the city without any facility for scientific disposal of its daily solid waste.

“Some officials indirectly favoured developers and allowed them to come up with housing while the arrangement for a solid waste management plant was put on the back-burner. Areas near Pratap Vihar, especially trans-Hindon, have been severely affected with contamination and unhygienic surroundings. Large settlements have cropped up near NH-24 and locals are affected with open disposal of solid waste,” said Rajendra Tyagi, a councillor.

“The officials have failed to implement the Solid Waste Management & Handling Rules fully. Now they have plans to develop a waste to energy plant at Galand, which is out of municipal corporation area. Transportation will result in heavy expenditure,” Tyagi added.