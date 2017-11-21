Goldsmith shot dead in Dankaur, one held

A 22-year-old man was shot dead by an armed man in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on Monday night following a rivalry over jewellery work. The main accused was accompanied by his brother who has been arrested, the police said.

The incident took place around 11.30pm, when Sagar was on way to his home in Dankaur with his brother Abhimanyu. Police said both were on their way home on foot when they were intercepted near Durga Tent House by two other men on a Scooty. The accused have been identified as Manoj Verma and Deepak Verma.

The two men asked Sagar to accompany them after which he followed the duo for around 200 metres during which he was shot in the chest by Deepak, 28. After opening fire, both fled the spot.

Suniti, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The accused told Abhimanyu they have some personal work with Sagar and took him along. Abhimanyu kept waiting and when he heard the gunshot, he rushed to the spot. However, the duo had already fled on their scooty by then. The brothers and the accused knew each other.”

She said that a call was made to the police even as chaos prevailed in the area as word of the incident got out. A complaint was filed at Dankaur police station.

In their complaint, the family members alleged that Sagar and Deepak were goldsmiths. They mentioned Deepak envied Sagar for his workmanship.

Suniti said, “A manhunt was launched immediately and Manoj was arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday. Manoj, however, feigned ignorance when grilled on the motive behind killing Sagar. The real motive will come to the fore once Deepak is arrested. We have registered a case of murder in this regard.”

The incident was seen as a fallout of a political rivalry. Sources said that Sagar was seen on Monday afternoon entering the office of Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and the two accused men, who are cousins of a BJP candidate, got infuriated. The duo thought Sagar was supporting the BSP, sources said.

However, the police said Deepak and Manoj were related to the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonu Verma, who is contesting the municipal elections. The BJP leader, too, was also close to the victim, sources said.

“In their complaint, Sagar’s family members haven’t mentioned any political association of the deceased. Some people are giving it a political colour without any basis. The accused men are relatives of the BJP leader, but he was equally close to Sagar as well,” Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Dankaur, said.

Since Dankaur is poll-bound, leaders of various parties visited Sagar’s house on Tuesday. Senior police officers also visited the house and assured speedy investigation.

Locals along with relatives also held a protest in Dankaur demanding immediate arrest of the accused.