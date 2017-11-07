Gone in 60 seconds: This Noida gang used Chinese toolkit to steal vehicles

The Noida police has busted a notorious inter-state vehicle lifting gang, which stole hundreds of vehicles from Delhi-NCR region, Rajasthan, MP and UP in last 15 years. The police nabbed six members of the gang and seized high-tech electronic gadgets, a host of duplicate number plates, spanners etc used for stealing the cars.

“We received a tip-off about their activities a few days ago. Accordingly, on Monday evening, the police carried out a routine vehicle check at Hajipur intersection and nabbed three persons travelling in a stolen Hyundai Creta,” Love Kumar, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Based on leads provided by them during interrogation, police raided their residences in Sector 47 and nabbed three more accomplices and seized six more cars. However, four other members of the gang managed to escape in another Hyundai Creta.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ravi alias Bhoop Singh and Vipin, natives of Mathura; Sujan and Laxmi Narayan from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Sarvesh Singh from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh and Gaurav Tomar from Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

Four members of the gang — Raj Bhatia, Subodh, Montu and Raju Sharma managed to escape in a car while the police raided their rented accommodation in Sector 47. The kingpin of the gang, Rehman of Assam, is also at large, the police said.

Ravi and Vipin are brothers and have been lifting vehicles from Delhi region since 2001. They are wanted in more than a dozen cases in different police stations in Delhi.

“During interrogation, the gang members revealed that on an average they lifted 9-10 vehicles every month and transported them to Assam via Lucknow and sometimes via Bhopal,” Kumar said.

They parked their vehicle beside the target vehicle in parking lots and executed the heist in a couple of minutes, the police said.

Noida police exhibit the tools used by the vehicle-lifting gang. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

“They targeted top models which are a hit in market and sold them for up to ₹2 - ₹2.5 lakh. They handed over the cars to Rehman, an Assam native who creates fake registration papers and alters engine and chassis numbers of stolen vehicles. After altering the vehicles, he sold them,” a police officer said.

To return from Assam after transporting the vehicles, they preferred a flight route, which they claimed is much safer than travelling by train or road.

Last year Raj Bhatia, Subodh, Sarvesh, Jeetu and other members of the gang had been nabbed by the STF (Special Task Force) in Lucknow, but they were later released on bail, the police said.

The SSP said, “We are also getting in touch with the Assam Police to nab the kingpin, Rehman, and others connected to the gang.”

The SSP has announced a reward of ₹25,000 to the police team which busted the gang.

Modus operandi

The thieves learnt how to use high-tech electronic gadgets to break electronic locking features of cars through videos available on the internet.

During the press conference, the accused Ravi said, “Everything in available on the internet. The electronic gadgets that are required are also easily available for sale on several websites.”

The gang made use of the latest technology ‘Key Programmer’ and procured a toolkit called X-100 from China, along with GPS jammers for executing the heists.

Ravi explained how they connected the ‘Key Programmer’ with an engine immobiliser socket available under the steering of the vehicles and linked it through online servers to send codes to unlock the vehicles.

Ravi said that the website www.weboctopus.nl provides duplicate codes of any vehicle manufactured across the globe

Police said that the accused disabled the vehicles’ GPS trackers by using ‘jammers’, thereby make them untraceable