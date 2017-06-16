Govt agencies to revive 100 ponds in Ghaziabad by June 30

The district administration on Friday allotted 100 ponds for revival and beautification to government agencies. Officials said that the departments have been directed to revive the ponds before June 30.

According to officials, Ghaziabad Development Authority, UP Jal Nigam, irrigation department, UP Avas Vikas, forest department and minor irrigation department have been allotted specific ponds for revival. The UP Avas Vikas has been allotted the highest number of ponds, 16, under the project.

“Civil engineers are employed in 13 different government agencies and they have been trained to dig ponds. It will be their job to restore them. Simultaneously, we are also clearing encroachments and roping in the community to help protect ponds from further encroachment,” said Ministhy S, district magistrate.

“Community participation will surely help us with sustainable development. The decision to hand over ponds to different agencies was decided by the divisional commissioner. We have also roped in experts to help train our engineers to revive ponds. It is an all-out effort to protect the water bodies,” she said.

The ponds identified for revival are located in Dasna, Khanjarpur, Sikri Kalan, Jalalabad, Jawli, Mirpur Hindu, Talheta and Shobhapur, among others. Most of the ponds allotted to agencies are located in villages and rural areas.

At present, the three tehsils of the district — Ghaziabad Modi Nagar and Loni — have a presence of 881 ponds of nearly 434.08 hectares. Of these, nearly 180 ponds, with an area of 39.98 hectares, have been encroached upon. An anti-encroachment drive is also being taken up.

Read I Toxic waste dumped into pond near Greater Noida wetland

The revival of ponds is being carried out in the district to help recharge diminishing groundwater. A petition by resident Sushil Raghav with the National Green Tribunal has also necessitated officials to free ponds and water bodies from encroachment.