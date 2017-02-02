Greater Noida: After DPS student’s death, parents blame school, hospital

High drama unfolded on Wednesday at DPS World School in Greater Noida, after parents of seven-year-old Ghazal Yadav, who died on January 31, soon after taking part in a karate competition, sought a sequence of events from the management.

The parents of the Class 2 student alleged that she received injuries during the competition in the school and later died.

However, the school administration said the girl had complained of severe headache and was taken to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida.

Ghazal Yadav receiving trophy from school principal on January 31. (HT Photo)

Principal Jyoti Arora said a karate belt grading competition was organized in the school on January 31 in which 56 students from different classes participated.

After the competition, 16 children were felicitated for their good performance and Ghazal was one of them.

“Ghazal was awarded a trophy by me. She was fine and this karate grading competition had nothing to do with kicking and boxing. The students had to show only the basic skills. It was later, after the competition, that she complained of a severe headache to her class teacher. As the pain could not be controlled, the child was rushed to the hospital,” Arora said.

However, Ghazal’s parents refused to believe the statements of the school administration and she was injured during the competition. They alleged that the school authorities delayed providing medical aid to Ghazal.

Ghazal’s father Lal Chand Yadav said he was in office when he received a call from his wife to rush to Kailash Hospital. “By the time I reached the hospital, Ghazal had already died. Doctors told me she was brought dead.”

Yadav said a day after the incident, hospital changed its stand. On spotting the spokesperson of Kailash Hospital VV Joshi inside the school on Wednesday, Yadav said, “Both the school and the hospital are colluding in trying to hide the facts. It is questionable to see a hospital member at the school. I wanted to know the facts.”

Yadav, a resident of Setellar Jeevan in Greater Noida West, had come to school along with his relatives and colleagues. All of them sought more clarity on the events before Ghazal’s death.

“At the time of last rites, I saw her face. There was swelling on her lips. And I was told that she was bleeding from the nose. Bleeding cannot cause swelling,” Yadav said.

He said the hospital did not provide him any medical certificate stating the cause of death.

VV Joshi said, “The child was critical and was bleeding. Our doctors tried their best, but she couldn’t be saved.” He added that he is not changing the statement and would give all documents to the aggrieved family members.

The family members did not allow doctors to conduct a postmortem examination. “I didn’t allow the postmortem examination because she was a kid. I felt pained about it,” Yadav said.

Avdesh Awasthi, station house officer, Ecotech 3 police station, said, “We will act on the case as per the treatment given to the girl. The girl’s father denied a postmortem examination and that was the only way to know the actual cause of death. Investigations are underway and we have not registered any case so far.”