Greater Noida authority begins probe into Mayawati government’s land acquisition

The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday said it has initiated a probe into the acquisition of agricultural land that was allotted to the builders for residential purposes (acquired for industrial use) without getting approvals from the national capital region planning board (NCRPB).

The Allahabad high court had in 2011 directed the then Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to order a probe into the authority’s decision in proceeding to implement its master plan-2021 without the approval of the NCR planning board.

However, in the last six years nothing has happened. The UP government in December directed the authority to reinvestigate the matter after Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh demanded action against officials responsible for ‘Noida Extension mess’ in the UP assembly during the winter session.

“Following the instructions, the Greater Noida authority has appointed officer on special duty Dr Vibha Chahal as investigating officer for the case. She will submit the report very soon,” said BK Tripathi, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The MLA said he raised the question in the assembly because the earlier probe ordered in response to the high court order in 2011 has been gathering dust since six years.

The Allahabad high court in its order passed on October 21, 2011 had said, “No clearance has yet been obtained by the Greater Noida authority to its draft master plan-2021. Steps taken for land acquisition, development activities including creation of third-party rights were not in conformity with the NCR Planning Board Act, 1985.”

“The authority has acted in a manner which is nothing but a deliberate violation of the NCRPB Act, 1985 in spite of the directions given by this court in an earlier case,” the court said.

In 2011, the then government led by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had ordered an inquiry into the impasse. This came after the high court’s direction to the then UP chief secretary to order a probe into the authority’s decision in proceeding to implement its master plan-2021 without the approval of the NCR planning board.

Sanjay Agarwal, health secretary in the government in 2011, conducted the probe and submitted his report to the Samajwadi Party government soon after it assumed power in March 2012.

UP chief secretary Javed Usmani in 2012 had asked the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, Anil Kumar Gupta, to examine Agarwal’s report and submit a final report.

“But the previous government never informed public about the fate of Anil Kumar Gupta’s final report. The irregularities that took place in land acquisition in 2008-09 led to Noida Extension crisis in which around 3-4 lakh homebuyers suffered. Therefore, I have demanded that this report should be out or it should be probed again,” said the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator.