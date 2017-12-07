‘Greater Noida boy accused of double murder influenced by High School Gangster Escape game’

A day after a 16-year-old boy allegedly murdered his 42-year-old mother and 11-year-old sister in a high-rise society in Greater Noida, investigators said that the boy was a compulsive gamer who might have been influenced by High School Gangster Escape, a game he used to play on his mobile phone.

The police said that his father, a businessman, told them that his son spent most of his time playing the game. He told them that the boy had been seen playing the game on his mother’s phone over the last two months after he had seized the boy’s phone in September.

The statement was made by the businessman on Thursday during police questioning. Ajay Kumar Sharma, investigating officer of Noida police, said,“The boy’s father told us that he used to play the game — High School Gangster Escape — most of the time on his phone. He also told us that the boy was not at all interested in studies.”

The investigator also said that the father had enquired his son about the game, who told him that it was a crime-thriller game and he liked it.

“The father is indicating that the game might have influenced him. We have read about the game’s features, which suggest it is about committing crimes and escaping. There are chances that he may commit more such crimes, under the influence of the game,” Sharma said.

The police said the boy is carrying his mother’s cellphone, which is switched off and the location has not been traced so far. The boy had taken along Rs2 lakh from his home, which was kept in a locker.

The post-mortem report on Thursday afternoon confirmed that the woman and her daughter were not poisoned. The report said the death was caused due to injury to the head, the police said.

Meanwhile, the pictures and details of the boy have also been posted on various platforms to seek public help in tracing him. The police said that anyone who helps locate the boy will be rewarded.

The police did not announce the reward but sources said it will be between Rs20,000 and Rs25,000.

The content rating of Google Play for this game, High School Gangster Escape, is 16+ and contains strong violence.