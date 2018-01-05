Greater Noida builders summoned for not furnishing project details

The Greater Noida authority has called a meeting of builders who are yet to provide details of housing projects to the private agency that is conducting an audit.

The Greater Noida authority has hired the same agency as Noida — Currie & Brown — for the audit, on homebuyers’ demand.

There are 203 realty projects in Greater Noida, of which around 80 are in a critical state. It is estimated that thousands of homebuyers are awaiting delivery of flats.

In the first phase, the Greater Noida authority on November 17, 2017, had asked the agency to audit accounts of 25 builders. However, seven of the 25 builders are yet to share details of their projects with the agency.

“The seven builders have not shared necessary details with the agency for auditing their accounts. We have directed these builders to meet us next week. We will ask them the reasons for not giving the details of their projects. If required, we will take suitable action against those refusing to provide the details,” Debasish Panda, the chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority, said.

On September 12, 2017, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority to audit accounts of builders who have failed to deliver flats to homebuyers.

Buyers had alleged that they were yet to get delivery of flats because builders did not have sufficient funds to complete these, as they had allegedly diverted funds to other projects.

“The agency will submit its report next week. After reviewing the audit report on January 18 (after details of seven builders are included) next week, we will ask the agency to start work on the second lot of the builders. We will decide the list of builders for the audit next week,” Panda said.

Homebuyers hope that after an audit, they will get to know the exact reason why builders failed to finish their respective projects.