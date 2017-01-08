Greater Noida buyers protest against builders, government over delay in delivery of flats

Greater Noida

A contingent of homebuyers from Greater Noida staged a protest on Sunday morning against builders and the state government over delay in delivery of flats.

Around 11.30am, members of the Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (Nefowa) gathered at Kisan Chowk with placards and posters against builders and UP government. The protesters also blocked the road, causing a traffic snarl. A police team also arrived at the spot to manage the situation.

“We have, time and again, requested the authorities and builders to complete housing projects on time as thousands of homebuyers are suffering due to delayed delivery and other discrepancies, but there seems to be no action in this regard. As nobody is heeding to the voice of common people, we decided to stage a protest,” Abhishek Kumar, president of Nefowa said.

The homebuyers’ association has warned the UP government of intensifying its campaign against it during the upcoming assembly elections if their demands are not met. Also, homebuyers demanded a quick implementation of the Real Estate Regulatory Bill, which was passed by the Parliament last year.

“As the elections are approaching, we want the government to ensure action against defaulting builders,” Shweta Bharati, general secretary, Nefowa, said.

Last month, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities adopted the project settlement policy, which was passed by the state government on December 13. The policy gives realtors an exit route from projects they are unable to execute, as well as benefit homebuyers who are waiting past the deadline for delivery of their flats.

Under the policy, a builder can exit a housing or commercial project in which construction on the allotted plot is yet to be started. The homebuyers, however, called the move an eyewash.

“No policy will work if the authorities are not willing to work in favour of homebuyers. We are also planning to stage a protest against banks who are still giving loans to defaulting builders,” Kumar said.

The police officials intervened and pacified the protestors. The personnel requested the agitators to clear the road as the traffic flow was being disrupted. The association said it will rope in villagers, farmer leaders and homebuyers from across the city to intensify the protest.

“There are over 50,000 homebuyers who have been affected due to delay in delivery of flats. More than 15,000 of these buyers live in Noida. We are going to intensify the campaign with the help of all stakeholders. We are also in talks with farmer leaders, who have extended their support. We will organise a 24-hour sit-in very soon against builders who are yet to deliver projects,” Kumar said.

The protests ended after an hour and the traffic flow was eased.