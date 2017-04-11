Greater Noida draws up schedule for builder-homebuyer meetings

The Greater Noida authority has drawn up a schedule to hold project-wise meetings with builders and their respective homebuyers from April 13 to resolve issues such as delayed possession plaguing many projects.

The Noida authority has already started holding such meetings from April 10.

The most common issues faced by homebuyers are delayed projects, poor construction quality, unnecessary charges and violation of building layout plans.

“We have drawn up a schedule for eight builders in the first phase and communicated the same to the builders and homebuyers. The aim behind holding such meetings is to together resolve all kinds of issues and revive a project so that homebuyers can get flats and problems regarding amenities are also solved,” said Deepak Agarwal, chief executive officer, Noida and Greater Noida authority.

In Greater Noida, there are 91 housing projects stuck for many years, affecting thousands of homebuyers who invested in them.

“We have asked all builders to be present. We will set deadlines to solve a problem depending on its nature. In the meeting, we will direct every builder to submit a detailed plan on how they will resolve an issue,” said Agarwal.

The meeting for Amrapali Smart City developers’ project in Sector 4 is scheduled on April 13 at the Greater Noida authority’s new Knowledge Park 4 office. The meeting for Amrapali Dream Valley project in Tech Zone 4 meeting is on April 18. The meeting for Amrapali Dream Valley in the same sector is on April 19, the same day as the one for Amrapali Centurion Park in Tech Zone 4. On April 20, issues related to AVJ Developers Private Limited in Zeta 1, Shubhkamna Buildtech Private Limited in Sector 1 and Earth Towne Infrastructure Private Limited will be discussed in separate meetings.

Homebuyers said officials will have to be strict with realtors if they want them to act fast.

“Most builders have diverted funds collected from homebuyers for flats to their other businesses. The officials should force them to arrange funds to revive stuck housing projects,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of Noida Extension flat owners’ welfare association.