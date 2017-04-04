Greater Noida: Football match between Africans and Indians to defuse tension

A football match will be organised between African and Indian students in order to defuse tension between the two communities that had erupted after racial attacks in Greater Noida.

On Wednesday, Greater Noida will witness an exciting contest between teams of the Sharda University vice chancellor and Ambassadors of various African countries. Both the teams will have a mix of African and Indian students.

Read more



“We decided to hold a football match after district magistrate asked us to organize cultural events in order to promote harmony and understanding between the two communities,” said Ajit, spokesperson, Sharda University.

Race riots had rocked Greater Noida last week when an unruly mob had allegedly attacked Africans. The turmoil had begun after a 17-year-old Indian student had allegedly died due to drug overdose. It was alleged by a group of local residents that the drug was supplied by Nigerian nationals.

A video of the attack emerged which shook the African community in India, inviting widespread criticism for the police and state government.

Read more

In the wake of violence, the district administration had asked all educational institutes where African students were enrolled, to host cultural events and sensitisation programs.

“Before the match, Indian students will be singing an African song whereas African students will be singing a Hindi number,” said Ajit.

The football match will be attended by representatives of district administration and diplomats from various embassies such as Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia and Sudan.