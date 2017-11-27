Greater Noida gets two systems to monitor air quality

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has installed two manual ambient air quality monitoring systems in Greater Noida to get exact data on the pollution level in the area. Until now, there is no station in Greater Noida that collects data on air quality.

The manual ambient air quality monitoring systems have been set up at New Holland Tractor Limited in Udhyog Kendra and Honda Siel Power products in Kasna.

The manual ambient air quality monitoring systems will be operational from December 1.

The two locations have been chosen by the UPPCB keeping all the requirements in mind. To set up any such system, the pollution control boards must ensure that there are industries and residences in the area where the system is set up.

The UPPCB, on March 31, had floated a tender to set up automatic air monitoring systems in UP cities, including Greater Noida.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, samples will be taken twice a week throughout the year to keep a tab on the pollution level. A third party will be monitoring particulate matter (PM)10, PM2.5, nitrogen and sulphur oxides using the newly installed machines.

These are the first monitoring stations to be set up in the Greater Noida region. The UPPCB is also going to install one real-time monitoring system in Greater Noida.

“We have purchased one real-time monitoring system which will be operational by December-end. It will help us in getting instant and current levels of pollution. Its server will be connected with the system of CPCB and people will be able to look up data on Greater Noida on the CPCB website along with those of other cities,” said Ashok Tiwari, Regional Officer, UPPC.

Recently, Delhi-NCR had faced a grave pollution crisis after the air quality dropped to the severe-plus category. A smog had engulfed the region, mainly due to the burning of crop residue in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, vehicular emissions and industrial pollution.

“We are taking action against builders and industries which are found not to be following NGT guidelines on pollution control. In the last one month, we have collected over Rs 25 lakh in fines for not following rules and regulations,” Tiwari said.

Until now, the UPPCB was unable to give proper data on Greater Noida owing to the absence of an air quality monitoring system.

“We have been using the data from Noida for Greater Noida as well and that was not accurate. Noida and Greater Noida are quite far from each other and there is a noticeable difference in the pollution level at both places,” Tiwari said.