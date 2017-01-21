Greater Noida: Model polling stations set up in district

Following the Election Commission (EC) guidelines, model polling stations have been set up in Gautam Budh Nagar district’s three assembly constituencies of Noida,Dadri and Jewar, said Kumar Vineet, additional district magistrate and deputy district election officer on Saturday.

The commission has directed that model polling stations shall be set up in all constituencies, as far as possible, in order to enhance the quality of voting experience for the electors, including their comfort and active participation in the process.

A model polling station aims at enhancing electoral participation through a three-pronged strategy – improving infrastructure of polling premises, systematic queue management and courteous behaviour by polling personnel.

The physical structure of the model polling stations set up at Gautam Budh Nagar booths include good buildings with freshly painted walls, easy access to the buildings, good quality furniture for polling personnel and agents, and voting compartments made of fibre glass.

There are display boards and proper signages, provisions made for basic minimum facilities such as electricity (generator/ petromax as standby arrangement), clean drinking water, toilets, shades, ramps and wheel chairs for disabled voters and voter assistance booth.

Other facilities at the model polling stations include a red carpet welcome for the voters and flowers to be distributed to them. Queue managers and rope separators, assistance of volunteers, tokens and drinking water for those standing in queues are also arranged.

Priority voting is arranged for voters who are visually impaired, infirm, aged, pregnant women or lactating mothers.

“Uniform dress for polling staff, dos and don’ts for voters, arrangement of medical and first aid facilities and feedback form from the voters are some other features,”said Vineet.