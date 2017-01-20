Greater Noida: Police seize 141 cartons of liquor ‘being smuggled for polls’

Police nabbed an alleged liquor smuggler near Jewar and seized 141 cartons of foreign and countrymade liquor being smuggled from Haryana. The liquor was seized on Friday morning during vehicle checks in Greater Noida.

The vehicle inspection was carried under measures undertaken by the senior superintendent of police in the wake of state election dates being announced. With the model code of conduct in place in the state, the district administration and police are jointly taking measures to check unaccounted cash and smuggled liquor meant for election campaigning.

“On Friday morning, when we were conducting inspection of vehicles, we stopped a Tata SUV at Jhuppa border near Jewar police station area. We found a total of 141 cartons of foreign and countrymade liquor marked from Haryana state inside the vehicle,” said Ajay Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Jewar police station.

The police said they nabbed Satveer, of Halalpur village in Haryana’s Sonepat district, who was smuggling the liquor into villages of Greater Noida.

“We registered a case under sections 60, 63 and 72 of the Indian Penal Code for smuggling liquor illegally in the state. We produced him before the magistrate and sent him to jail,” said Sharma.

According to the police, the liquor was meant for distribution during election campaigning.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that Satveer was carrying liquor to distribute it among villagers as elections are approaching. However, we cannot confirm which political party was involved in the smuggling. Further investigation will give us some leads,” said Sharma.