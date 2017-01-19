Greater Noida: Pregnancy to eye surgery, applicants come up with varied reasons to skip election duty

Even as training of personnel for various polling duties is underway at Gautam Buddh Balak Inter College near Knowledge Park, the chief development officer (CDO) in the district, Makhan Lal Gupta, has received around 350 applications asking for exemption from election duty. The CDO is in charge of personnel on election duty.

On Thursday too, a number of such persons were seen walking in at Vikas Bhawan near the collectorate office, to submit their exemption applications.

One woman came with black spectacles on and sought exemption claiming that she had recently undergone an eye surgery. However, when asked for medical papers as supporting documents, she claimed that they had been submitted with her department for reimbursement of medical expenses.

A man who claimed he had a slipped disc too could not produce supporting documents.

Meanwhile, at the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) office, a pregnant woman said she got a call that she would be put on election duty as she had not yet submitted documents showing sanction of maternity leave. Some other persons walked in to the office citing connections with some influential people in order to get out of polling duties.

There are also personnel who say they ready to do election duty, but cite personal issues. One such man at Vikas Bhavan said he did not want exemption, but he was going on a family trip abroad and would return only on February 6. He claimed to have already paid Rs.2.50 lakh for the trip. The officials told him he would get training on February 7 when he returned.

Durgesh Nandni Singh, deputed to look after exemptions and transfers of people on election duty, said, “I have received 350 applications for cancellation of election duty so far. Some have mentioned that they do not know the area to which they are deputed and will not be able to reach their booth. Some have cited medical problems, but a majority of them have not attached the supporting documents.”

“In medical cases we ask them to bring the report from the chief medical officer of the district along with other supporting documents,” she said.

“In some cases, incorrect information is provided. Such cases are rejected immediately. For genuine cases, we consider exemption from election duty as per Election Commission guidelines,” she added.