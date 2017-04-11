Greater Noida shopkeeper fights three armed men, wards off robbery

Three armed men allegedly tried to rob cash from a laptop repair shop near Jagat Farm in Greater Noida on Tuesday afternoon and injured the shopkeeper when he resisted.

Police said the victim Luv Kumar, 28, was repairing the laptop of a customer when the three entered the shop. They caught hold of the customer who was there to get her laptop repaired. They then also pounced on Kumar and tried to take cash from the locker at the counter.

However, police added that Kumar held one of them by the wrist and fought them for some time before one of the them hit him on the head with the butt of a countrymade pistol, injuring him. They fled the shop after he started bleeding profusely, police added.

Kumar then called the police control room after which a team rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital. Locals present in the area were witness to the scene, but nobody tried to catch the perpetrators, said the police.

Police found that Kumar had kept Rs1.83 lakh in his shop, which they recovered and handed over to the shop owner. A case of attempt to steal and causing injury was registered at the Kasna police station.

“It seems the thieves had information about the cash kept in the store. We have retrieved CCTV footage and all three have been identified,” said Avnish Dixit, station house officer (SHO), Kasna police station.

The statements of Kumar and the customer who was present inside the store have been recorded and investigations are underway, police added.