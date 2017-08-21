Greater Noida to allot 2,353 plots for farmers, rest by Diwali

The Greater Noida authority on Monday said that it has prepared residential plot allotment letters for 2,353 farmers, whose land was acquired for development purposes.

The authority has processed these allotment letters in bulk and also demarcated the residential land for allotment to farmers in the five months of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The aim is to send a message to them that the government cares for them, said officials.

“Our aim is to resolve all issues of farmers and homebuyers. We will upload 2,353 allotment letters on our website in the next two to three days. We will allot 1,000 more plots to farmers by September and will allot the rest of the residential plots by Diwali. All 4,598 farmers will get residential plots by Diwali,” Debasish Panda, chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, said.

As per its policy, the authority allots residential plots (amounting to 6% of total land acquired for development) to farmers whose land was acquired. The land is allotted in urban areas where basic facilities such as roads, drains, sewage, parks and other infrastructure have been set up.

Farmers demanding plots regularly stage protests in Greater Noida, disrupting development work. The authority wants to settle all disputes and encourage the development of industries, to create jobs for youth.

Apart from allotment of plots to farmers, the authority is also focusing on civic issues prevailing in Greater Noida.

“I have directed the health department to select a private agency for developing facilities to make compost from biodegradable waste. We will soon start work on this facility after completing all formalities. Also, we will redesign traffic intersections well in advance to address the issue of congestion,” the CEO said.

Authority officials anticipate that metro connectivity will fuel population growth in Greater Noida.

“Once the metro operations start in Greater Noida, the population will increase. With the rise in population, there will be more traffic-related issues in the city. Therefore, we need to plan the infrastructure well in advance so that people do not face issues,” said Panda.