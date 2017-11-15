Guard found murdered in Noida’s Sector 36 bungalow

A security guard of a bungalow in Noida’s Sector 36 was found murdered on Wednesday morning. The guard’s head was smashed with a heavy object and his face was completely disfigured, the police said.

The guard’s body was found on the lawn of the bungalow by another security guard who had come to take over from him on Wednesday morning.

The deceased is identified as Girish Chandra (45), of Sambhal district in UP, and was residing in Khoda colony in neighbouring Ghaziabad.

Arun Kumar Singh, the superintendent of police (city), said,“The security guard was brutally murdered. The attackers smashed his head using a heavy object and his face was completely disfigured. We found marks of a mattock (an agricultural tool) on the lawn and suspect that the guard was hit with the tool.”

However the weapon could not be found at the scene of the crime, he said.

So far, the police are uncertain about the motive for the murder as nothing went missing from the bungalow either.

Singh said, “The bungalow belongs to the manager of a tyre manufacturing company. The first floor of the bungalow is under renovation and nobody is staying there at present.”

However, police said a dance academy is functional in the basement of the bungalow.

Chandra was posted as a night watchman by a private security agency from November 8.

The police have cordoned off the bungalow and a dog squad and forensic team have collected evidence from the scene of the crime. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Singh said three daily wagers who are undertaking the renovation work were present in the bungalow on Tuesday night and apart from them, two dance teachers — Deepak and Sunny — had come to the academy late Tuesday night.

“We have taken the five of them into custody and are questioning them to obtain more clues about the incident,” the Singh said.

Prima facie, the police said, it looks that the murder could have been due to personal enmity or that it might have been committed in a fit of rage.