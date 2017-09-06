Guard shot dead, two women injured in a robbery attempt in Noida Sector 44

A 45-year-old security guard was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon when he tried to foil a robbery bid by armed assailants in a bungalow in Sector 44, the police said. The assailants also injured an elderly woman and her domestic help, when they tried to resist the robbery attempt made in broad daylight.

The police said the victims cried for help after which neighbours immediately gathered at the spot and one of the alleged robbers was caught by them, whereas two others managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind their car.

The two-storey bungalow belongs to Vinod Dayal, who lives with his wife Tina Dayal and mother-in-law Umi Dayal, the police said. The couple runs an institute of German studies in Sector 18.

The police said that Dayal and his wife had left home in the morning, while his mother-in-law and a domestic help named Savitri were at home.

The police said that three persons had knocked the door of the bungalow and identified themselves as plumbers. Umi called her son-in-law to check if there was any repair to be done, but he told her that he had not called for them and directed her to not allow them inside, the police said.

Dayal said that while he was talking to his mother-in-law, he heard some noise on the other side. “I heard a noise and some shout for rescue. They had hit my mother-in-law on left eye with the butt of a revolver butt, after which she fell. Savitri was also attacked when she resisted the robbery bid and they started ransacking the house,” he said.

Dayal suspected foul play and called his neighbours and sought their help. He told them to rush to the spot. A security guard, Bal Kishan, and neighbours rushed to the spot and found the men robbing the family at gunpoint.

The police said the unarmed security guard tried to foil their attempt but they allegedly shot him dead. Following this, neighbours raised an alarm and more people gathered at the spot. They managed to catch one of the robbers, while two others fled.

Locals trashed the suspect they had apprehended before handing him over to the police. The Dayal couple also reached the house and rushed Umi, Savitri and Kishan to Kailash Hospital, but Kishan was declared brought dead.

Umi has been admitted to Bharadwaj Hospital and doctors said her condition is stable, the police said.

“The two men who fled the spot left their car at the spot. It has been seized and a case has been registered at Sector 39 police station. We have also recovered a countrymade pistol from the spot. The criminals will be arrested soon as one of their accomplices is already in custody,” said Arun Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city).