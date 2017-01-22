Gzb Residents’ body attempts to raise voter awareness

In order to do their bit to help increase voter turnout in the city, the Consortium of societies of Ghaziabad (CSG) has partnered with the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) to carry out voter awareness drives in various localities and encourage residents to vote.

On Sunday, posters and hoardings were put up in a number of societies in Indirapuram such as Rajhans Premier Apartments, Aditya Mega City, Lotus Pond apartments, Amrapali Greens and GC Grand apartments.

“Posters and hoardings with slogans encouraging residents to vote will be put up in various societies and localities in Indirapuram, Vaishali, Vasundhara and other parts of the city. While posters have already been put up in Indirapuram, we will put them up in societies in other areas in the coming week,” said Sharad Jha, president, CSG.

The organisation is an association of presidents of residential societies in various parts of the city.

With various slogans in Hindi and English such as “Your vote is your voice”, “Don’t forget 11 February, 2017, date of poll, I will Vote” and “Vote for better India”, members of CSG hope residents will be motivated enough for the voter turnout in the city to be better than last time.

“Our aim is to make the posters visible to as many people as possible. This is why we have chosen societies that have commercial complexes and are frequented by a large number of residents from all over Indirapuram,” said Jha.

In the next phase, CSG members will also get 18-feet-tall helium balloons put up with similar slogans on them.

“Eight such helium balloons will be put up across the trans-Hindon area. They will not only catch people’s eye, but will also generate awareness. We also plan to hold a candlelight march across the city next weekend to increase awareness,” said Rajesh Jha, another CSG member.

He added that a week before voting starts they will hold an event in which residents will form a human chain across Indirapuram.

According to CSG members, people should not criticise the government if they do not cast their vote.

“It has been seen several times that it is the educated class that is the most lax in voting. I know many people who have planned a mini-holiday instead of going out to vote as February 11 is a holiday for voting and February 12 is a Sunday. We aim to change this mindset with awareness drives,” said Ratan Deep Singh, another CSG member.

“GDA has partnered with CSG to encourage citizens to vote. One of the large helium balloons that will be placed across the city has also been placed at the GDA office for the same purpose,” said Chakresh Jain, executive engineer, GDA.