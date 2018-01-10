Gzb takes help of Central Road Institute to streamline traffic

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) on Wednesday held talks with the officials of the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) which has been asked to chalk out a traffic improvement plan for the entire district. The plan will include measures for improving traffic infrastructure and conditions.

GDA vice-chairperson Ritu Maheshwari said the CRRI has agreed to prepare the plan but the rate is yet to be finalised.

“The CRRI has sought nine months’ time to prepare the plan. The agency would require six months for developing the short-term plan and nine months for chalking out long-term solutions. Once the rate for the plan is settled, the agreement will be signed with the central agency,” she said.

Further, keeping in mind the traffic volume, the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has proposed that it will open the Hindon elevated road for light vehicles only once the road is opened in January.

Maheshwari said officials are also making a plan to streamline traffic movement in Raj Nagar Extension and are looking at the type of vehicles that can be allowed on the elevated road once it opens.

“Initially, we had plans that only light vehicles will be allowed to ply on the elevated road. However, the plan for traffic in Raj Nagar Extension is being made. Once we have completed that plan, we will take a call on which type of vehicles may be allowed on the elevated road,” she said.

The Raj Nagar Extension crossing is crucial for the Hindon elevated road as it leads to the elevated road from the erstwhile NH-58. The GDA has already planned road widening and U-turns at the crossing and work has already begun. There is a heavy flow of traffic at this crossing and a flyover is also being planned here.

The elevated road, being built at a cost of Rs 1,147 crore, has come up on 227 pillars and it runs parallel to the Hindon canal up to UP-Gate, the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

Officials said the road already has safety features in place but they will assess the traffic volume that the new road will attract.

The traffic situation in Ghaziabad is among the prime concerns of officials.

“Ideally, the road is meant for heavy vehicles but authorities should allow only light vehicles as it will ensure a smooth flow of traffic. In case bigger vehicles break down on the elevated stretch, it will pose a hindrance to traffic on the road. Once the officials assess the flow and volume, the decision to allow bigger vehicles can be taken,” said colonel (retired) TP Tyagi of the army’s corps of engineers.