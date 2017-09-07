Haldiram’s factory in Noida gutted by fire

A packaging unit of Haldiram, a sweets and snacks manufacturer, located at Noida’s Sector 68 was gutted in a fire triggered by a boiler blast around 8pm on Wednesday.

However, no casualty was reported as over 100 workers working in the factory safely rushed out after hearing the blast.

As many as 100 fire tenders and more than 200 firefighters could manage to douse the flame after more than 15 hours of firefighting. Eight fire tenders from Delhi also joined the operation.

A fire services officer, Kunwar Singh, said, the fire spread quickly as wind was blowing at the time and the factory was packed with inflammable materials such as polythene and plastic used in packing sweets and snacks.

Property worth millions was damaged as the fire burnt down the entire unit where the snacks and sweets under Haldiram brand were packaged.

“We heard a loud bang inside the factory. We initially tried to douse the blaze with piped water and fire extinguishers, but it went out of control,” said Rahul Shingania, an eyewitness.

Shingania claimed due to heavy traffics fire tenders could reach the site 20 minutes after being informed about the fire.