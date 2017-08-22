Heavy downpour brings down temperature in Noida

Residents of Noida received relief from heat and humidity on Tuesday after heavy rains in the afternoon brought down the mercury level.

It was a cool and pleasant day as well in Noida, as a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius persisted in the day. The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 32 degrees Celsius, a decrease of four degrees Celsius from the maximum temperature on Monday. The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 27 degrees Celsius, a decrease of one degree Celsius from Monday’s 28 degrees Celsius.

A maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius was also recorded on Sunday as well, with a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department have predicted rain every day for the next seven days in Noida.

The city received the showers in parts. Sectors 18 to 37 and Sector 54 received the maximum rainfall, for about an hour from 2.30pm.

As the showers started after school hours, school students were seen making merry in the rain. Many children were seen playing soccer in the parks, on the mud, during the rainfall.

“Rains began exactly when the school finished and it gave my son a chance to have fun with his friends. However, kids are also susceptible to catch seasonal diseases and therefore, bathing with regular water post getting wet in the rain is equally important,” said Seema Chauhan of Sector 28 in Arun Vihar.

The rainfall also resulted in traffic congestion as hordes of vehicles were seen stranded at important junctions in the city, including sectors 18, 15, 27, 28, 30 and 12.

“Traffic was disrupted for a short period of time due to incessant rainfall. Even on the Delhi Link Road, situated along Sector 15A, bikers had to take shelter under flyovers. Places such as Nithari market, Atta market and Sector 12 market turned into bottlenecks. We had deployed our staff adequately at these junctions to avoid the congestion but even they had to take shelter due to the incessant rains. However, smooth traffic flow resumed after the heavy downpour got over and water trickled to the drains,” said Layak Singh, traffic inspector, Noida police.