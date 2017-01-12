Heavy vehicles to be diverted on Noida-Kalindi Kunj stretch

Owing to the proposed diversion on the road between Mahamaya flyover and Kalindi Kunj by the Noida authority for the construction of an underpass, the traffic police are mulling to divert heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) via DND flyway to avoid possible jams. Traffic police officials said instead of issuing a complete ban on their movement, an advisory will be issued to divert the HTVs to the DND flyway.

The traffic police conducted a trial run of the traffic through the diversion between 12.30pm and 3.30pm on Thursday.

The diversion that has been created by the Noida authority, about 400m ahead of the Mahamaya flyover towards Kalindi Kunj, can come into effect anytime now. The Noida authority is waiting for a nod from the city traffic police which is not in a position to handle the traffic mess that may result from the diversion. The diversion is likely to be in force for at least six months till the construction of the underpass is finished.

“We are just trying to decongest the diversion site by appealing to drivers of HTVs to avoid Kalindi Kunj route and take DND flyway to reach Delhi,” said Prabal Pratap Singh, superintendent of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar. He added that it will be only an advisory and not a ban on the movement of HTVs towards Kalindi Kunj.

It is expected that once completed, the underpass will ease congestion between Delhi and Noida.

The traffic police and Noida authority officials held a meeting and decided to put signages at places for the heavy vehicles heading from Noida and Greater Noida to Delhi via Kalindi Kunj to take the DND flyway to avoid diversion.

“The Noida authority has carved out a road diversion to carry out the underpass construction. It was ready to enforce the diversion but we objected to it. We requested them to make provision for adequate number of signage at necessary places for heavy vehicles before putting in effect the traffic diversion,” said a senior traffic cop on duty.

Hom Singh Yadav, chief maintenance engineer, Noida authority, said, “The traffic flow between Noida and Delhi has increased manifold. The suggestion for heavy vehicles to use DND flyway till traffic diversion remains in force on Kalindi Kunj road is good. We will put adequate number of signages on the stretch.”

The traffic police have faced criticism for the perennial traffic jams on stretches where construction is underway, including Metro construction on NH-24 (Model Town), Sector 62 to Sector 71 and the elevated corridor on MP-2 Road.