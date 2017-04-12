Homebuyers demand audit of Amrapali Silicon City to check diversion of funds

Homebuyers in Amrapali’s Silicon City project, which is located in Sector 76, on Wednesday demanded an audit of the partially completed housing project.

In a meeting with the realtor and the Noida authority officials at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6, homebuyers alleged that the builder diverted funds collected from them to other projects, which has delayed Silicon City.

The project is spread over 1,76,758 square metres and has around 5,000 flats, which were supposed to be completed by 2013-end. But the builder is yet to complete civil work on seven towers. It has completed civil work on 21 towers and around 900 homebuyers have moved into unfinished flats.

The Noida authority additional chief executive officer (ACEO), Shishir Singh, on Wednesday chaired the meeting with homebuyers and the realtor to address issues regarding non-issuance of occupancy certificate and civic issues. Officials from planning, financial and group housing departments of the Noida authority also took part in the meeting.

The meeting went on for five hours, but homebuyers were not satisfied with the proceedings.

“Most homebuyers have paid total flat cost to the Amrapali Group but the builder is yet to complete the project even after a three-year delay. Now the construction has been stopped. Where has our money gone? We demand an independent audit of the accounts of Amrapali Silicon City project and also stern action against the builder,” said SK Nagrath, a homebuyer.

“The condition of the flats is pathetic due to the use of poor construction material. Plaster from the walls and ceiling keeps falling and seepage is another big issue. Water supply is not proper, sewer lines are not connected to the master line and the firefighting equipment, basement parking, clubs and common areas all are incomplete. We regret our decision to buy a flat in this project,” Seema Arora, who moved into the flat in 2016, said.

The Noida authority ACEO said, “I have asked the builder to submit a tower-wise completion schedule to the authority by April 24. Amrapali Group will give a detailed financial plan of how it will complete the towers with its resources.”

“They will specify the amount collected from buyers, tower-wise, and also specify the amount used for construction so we can check if the buyers’ allegations of funds being diverted are true,” he said.

Homebuyers alleged that the Amrapali Group has violated the sanctioned layout map and built an illegal commercial area in the project. “The complaint of the buyers that 100 illegal shops are being constructed by the builder, in violation of the layout plan, will be checked by the Noida planning team on April 18 at the site and action will be taken,” the ACEO said.

Officials said that Amrapali Group needs to pay Rs394 crore in land dues to the Noida authority. If the builder does not clear the due, the authority cannot issue an occupancy certificate that will enable buyers to get the property registered.

“Till now, the builder has deposited Rs151 crore. Our team will inspect and report the quality of construction in the towers. The builder has submitted application for completion certificate of 21 towers but due to non-payment of dues, it has not been granted. The fire equipment will be checked by the Noida fire officer,” the ACEO said.

A spokesperson for Amrapali Group said, “We will finish the project if the authority will waive the interest on our land due. Buyers’ allegations of diverting funds are baseless.”

The ACEO said the authority will consider waiving the interest once the builder submits an application in the regard.