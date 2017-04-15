Homebuyers in Greater Noida storm SSP office seeking case against Jaypee Group

Around 200 homebuyers in realtor Jaypee’s Wishtown project staged a sit-in at the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Saturday, demanding action against the builders’ group for the delay in giving possession of flats.

Dressed in saffron and holding placards, the homebuyers marched into the SSP’s office, demanding that the police lodge an FIR against Jaypee builders’ group.

“Jaypee Builders have cheated thousands of homebuyers. We have paid almost 90% of our amount and the group has denied us our homes for the last seven years. Today, homebuyers in Wishtown have decided to lodge a criminal complaint against the builders,” Pramod Kumar, a buyer, said.

Buyers alleged that Jaypee group started allotting flats in its Wishtown project in Noida’s Sector 128 in 2007, during the tenure of the Bahujan Samaj Party government led by Mayawati.

“From 2007 to 2012, Jaypee sold the majority of the 35,000 flats it planned to develop in Wishtown. We were promised possession in the next three years but only a handful people with vested interest received flats. We, the middle-class people, have no clout over Jaypee group and hence, have been left in the lurch, with no money or flat,” said Suneet Dhar, a buyer.

According to the buyers, work on the project was started in 2009 and till now, only 5,000 people have been given possession of flats. They allege that the construction work of houses has been stopped and many towers are incomplete.

“They managed to build only 5,000 of the promised 35,000 flats and they have been stalling since. Last August, they promised to erect 70 towers in Wishtown but the houses are lying incomplete,” said Sandeep Mandakar, a homebuyer.

“We have been protesting for the last two years but it has had no effect on builders’ group. We want an FIR lodged against them on charges of cheating, dishonesty and fraud. We want them locked up in jail for cheating thousands of buyers,” said Kumar.

The police, to appease the buyers, started negotiations with them but it extended till late afternoon.

Dinesh Yadav, superintendent of Police (city) assured the buyers that they won’t be cheated by the builders’ group. “We assured buyers that we will begin negotiations between the builder and them on Monday. If the builder’s group does not agree to hand over possession of flats, we will then take legal action,” said Yadav.

When contacted, Ashok Khera, vice-president of Jaypee Group, said he had no knowledge of the matter and refused to comment on the allegations levied by homebuyers. “I have no knowledge of the protest,” Khera said.