In Ghaziabad, Yogi Adityanath slams SP’s development plan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed the Samajwadi Party government, criticizing the development agenda of UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The BJP MP from Gorakhpur and minister of state General (retd) VK Singh were in Ghaziabad to address a gathering of gram pradhans of villages in western UP.

He also slammed the inaugurations of various projects by SP leaders, including the 302km Agra-Lucknow Expressway, costing around Rs13,200 crore.

“High cost was incurred by the SP government in the construction of the expressway while our agencies develop such roads in half the cost. There was a family feud but it ended soon after demonetisation. It was just a ‘jhagda’ (altercation) for loot and ended when the money stopped flowing after demonetisation,” he said.

“The Central government is sending funds for electrification under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna and Integrated Power Development Scheme for those suffering from major power cuts. Free LPG connections under Ujjwala Yojna and funds for ambulances have been given. However, the SP government is promoting these schemes under its own name,” he said.

Addressing the gram pradhans of villages, he said they have also suffered corruption at all levels and must follow PM Modi’s call for digital payments after demonetisation.