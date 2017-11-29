Indirapuram highrises to screen prospective single tenants, police back move

The RWAs and apartment owners’ association (AOA) of different highrises have decided to screen prospective tenants, especially single men and women, before renting apartments to them.

The federation of association of apartment owners (FED-AOA) has directed its member societies to form screening committees that will be tasked with verifying a prospective tenants’ background.

“The committee will have at least five members of RWA/AOA. It will collect details of parents, local guardians and even get police verification done,” president of FED-AOA Alok Kumar said, adding that the need for such a committee was felt after many highrise RWAs complained of the nuisance created by single men and women. Many cases of suicide have also been reported in recent past.

“Many highrises don’t allow bachelors to rent apartments. But we do not believe in such restrictions; many youngsters come to the National Capital Region (NCR) for studies, work, and need a place to stay,” he said.

Kumar said all details of the tenants will be kept in a database that will be used if there’s a need to contact the local guardian(s) or parents to keep a check on the activities of tenants, especially the bachelors.

Single men and women constitute nearly 15%-30% of the population in these apartment buildings in the city.

Recently, a BTech student committed suicide inside her rented flat in Shipra Sun City and the incident left the residents fearful. Earlier in August, the Ghaziabad district magistrate had taken cognizance of complaints about local RWAs forcing the tenants to vacate by threatening to cut off their water and electricity connections.

AK Garg, president of GC Grand, AOA, said that there’s been talk of not allowing bachelors to stay in the highrise, but he felt forming a screening committee would allay the residents’ fears and force the tenants to fall in line.

“We are getting the details of all our tenants and making a database. We’ve been doing this since June. Once such a database is made, tenants will understand that they are also a part of our family, and tone their unruly behaviour,” he said.

The Ghaziabad police has also welcomed the initiative and said they will get in touch with FED-AOA to extend all help required.

“This will expedite police verification. In fact, we have always urged the RWAs and AOAs to get tenants verified. In case the AOAs form such committees and seek our help in verification, we will expedite it,” SP (city) Akash Tomar said