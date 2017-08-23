Iron rod removed from minor’s shoulder in Greater Noida

A 12-year-old boy who was critically injured after an iron rod pierced through his shoulder in Dudhera village of Jewar on Tuesday went through a surgery. Doctors said his condition is now stable and the rod has been removed.

The incident took place at 2pm, when the school was closed for the day. Lalit Kumar came out along with his classmates and started swinging on an iron rod of a canopy (Chajja). The canopy of the school’s window collapsed and the one foot long rod pierced through his shoulder .

He came under the debris and fell unconscious and was lying in a pool of blood. Locals after hearing the thud and shriek rushed to the spot and informed his parents.

“Our home is barely at a distance of 200 meters from the school. His classmates came and informed us that he is injured. By the time we reached, there was a huge gathering and people were trying to give him first aid . We rushed him to Kailash Hospital with the help of locals. He was taken to intensive care unit,” said victim’s father Dharampal, who is a labourer.

Dharampal said the children saw him swinging on the iron rod after which the canopy, which was a part of a very old structure, collapsed. As his condition started improving at the hospital, doctors conducted an hour long surgery at 11 pm and managed to remove the rod from his shoulder.

PK Sharma, assistant general manager of Kailash Hospital said, “His condition was critical and had breathlessness problem. Later in the night, he went through a surgery and the rusted iron rod of 15 inches was removed from his left shoulder.”

Lalit was shifted to a general ward on Wednesday morning around 10am and was able to speak to his family members.

Meanwhile, the sub divisional magistrate of Jewar has also ordered inquiry into the matter as how a student started swinging.