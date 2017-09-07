It took 300 people, 15 hours to douse Haldiram factory fire in Noida

Around 200 firefighters and 100 fire tenders took nearly 15 hours to douse the flames of fire at the packaging unit of Haldiram, a sweets and snacks manufacturer, located at Noida’s Sector 68.

The fire that occurred on Wednesday evening at around 8pm, was caused triggered by a boiler blast .

However, no casualty was reported as over 100 workers working in the factory safely rushed out immediately after hearing the sound of the explosion.

Nearly 100 fire tenders and more than 200 firefighters doused the flame after more than 15 hours of firefighting. Eight fire tenders from Delhi also joined the operation.

A fire services officer, Kunwar Singh, said, the fire spread quickly as wind was blowing at the time and the factory was packed with inflammable materials such as polythene and plastic used in packing sweets and snacks.

Property worth millions was damaged as the fire burnt down the entire unit where the snacks and sweets under Haldiram brand were manufactured and packaged.

“We heard a loud bang inside the factory. We initially tried to douse the blaze with piped water and fire extinguishers, but it went out of control,” said Rahul Singhania, an eyewitness.

Singhania said, due to heavy traffic fire tenders could reach the site 20 minutes after being informed about the fire.

Chief fire officer, Arun Kumar Sigh, “It was one of the tough rescue operation conducted in the city. The factory is spread over a large area and it was not easy to reach out to every corner. Smoke kept billowing but we brought the fire under control after sometime. Inflammable material was kept everywhere.”

Property worth millions of rupees reportedly got damaged in the inferno as the flames burnt down major areas of the packaging unit.